The Red King, a six-part series produced for crime channel Alibi, was filmed at multiple locations in Craster and in other Northumberland villages last summer, including Embleton, Alnmouth, and Cambois.

Sky, Virgin, and Now subscribers will be able to watch the first episode on Wednesday, April 24 at 9pm.

The mystery-thriller follows a high-flying police sergeant who is given a punishment posting on the fictional Welsh island of St Jory, a rural community with an eerie, hidden religion.

Viewers will recognise much of the island’s scenery as locations in Northumberland as they follow main character Sergeant Grace Narayan’s attempt to solve the cold case of a missing teenage boy, discovering along the way that there is more to the island than meets the eye.

The Lazarus Project and Vigil actor Anjli Mohindra, who plays Grace, said: “The Red King is an eerie, gripping crime drama laced with horror tones. It’s a bit like the Ari Aster film Midsommer and one of my favourite elements through it is that there is a bit of a folk horror and psychological thriller layer too.

“What is so brilliant is that Grace, at times, is really going to question her own sanity and I think viewers will too.”

She added: “We are literally cherry picking the most beautiful places in Northumberland. We have been to Alnwick and Alnmouth, along with the beautiful coastal area of Craster. We have also been to a lovely village called Embleton.

“Each place is just so rich and beautiful. I feel really lucky to have spent time here as it is so breathtaking. The locations are really going to build this striking world of St Jory brilliantly.”

The series also features Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh as Lady Heather Nancarrow and Van Der Valk star Marc Warren as Dr Ian Prideaux.

Adjoa said: “The harbour at Craster is ridiculous, beautiful. Embleton, Cambois, all the locations are stunning.

“We hug the coastline so when we were in Embleton, you would go to the shop to get delicious snacks at lunchtime, then you would walk past and there was the sea over there.

“At the harbour in Craster on my first day my lovely friend Ollie Ryan is singing and I am looking at dolphins just out on the bay, it was amazing.

“I have got a birdsong app and I have never had so many birdsong hits in one area. Big up the North East.”

Director Daniel O’Hara chose the locations for filming in part so that he could keep the sea in frame, maintaining the feeling of being on an island.

He said: “We have been as far north as Bamburgh with just stunning views, but of course our set piece really has been the villages of Embleton and especially Craster with the harbour.

“They have been really important in helping to make the island of St Jory a character.

“We were very lucky with the weather in June, it was stunning, we got those beautiful blue skies. July was a little bit more of a challenge.

“We have been to a great selection of locations up here.”

1 . The Red King Anjli Mohindra as Grace Narayan. Photo: Matt Towers/UKTV Photo Sales

2 . The Red King Adjoa Andoh as Lady Heather Nancarrow and Sam Swainsbury as Father Douglas Carrisford. Photo: Matt Towers/UKTV Photo Sales

3 . The Red King Behind the scenes of the show's St Jory Parade being filmed in Northumberland. Photo: Matt Towers/UKTV Photo Sales

4 . The Red King Behind the scenes as Anjli Mohindra films for drama in Northumberland. Photo: Matt Towers/UKTV Photo Sales