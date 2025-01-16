Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CBBC series, The Dumping Ground is back for its 13th season – filmed in a Northumberland location as part of the North East Screen Partnership’s work to boost the region’s creative economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tracy Beaker spin-off show returns this Friday, January 17. Having featured several North East locations over the last 12 years, the latest season was filmed in Hexham.

Some of the filming locations for the new series include, Hexham Abbey, Hexham bowling alley and Tyne Green park. This comes after previous seasons were filmed in Morpeth and Jesmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series aligns with the North East Screen Partnership (NESIP) to elevate local talent and boost the areas creative economy.

Dani Harmer, original cast member starring as Tracy Beaker. (Credit: Steve Brock, BBC)

The NESIP has created 293 local jobs as of August 2024, contributed £18.6m to the region, and is on track to establish a £50 million annual production sector by 2027.

This year, The Dumping Ground has launched trainee schemes to support aspiring creatives and crew from the North East.

The project has created 16 full-time paid traineeships and supported three shadow director positions including original cast member Dani Harmer, who directed multiple episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “Our commitment to the series, particularly filming it in the North East for the last 12 years, has helped young children across the UK make sense of the rapidly changing world around them and see themselves reflected on screen.

The North East Screen Partnership has contributed £18.6m in value to the region.

“The Dumping Ground is always evolving, bringing contemporary subjects and challenges with each season and introducing fresh themes to each generation of children watching it.

“Crucially, it also supports the creative industry of the North East and adds to the BBC’s commitment to help boost creative ecology across the UK.”

Dani Harmer added: “The show is incredibly special to me and I’m proud to see how the show continues to champion North East talent. The local crews were so full of passion and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through initiatives like the trainee schemes, we’re not just telling important stories on screen but also helping to shape the next generation of storytellers and TV professionals right here in the North East!”

The Dumping Ground has been filmed in North East locations for the past 12 years.

Loosely based on the book series by British author, Jacqueline Wilson, the series is set in a children’s home and is one of the longest running CBBC dramas, originating in 2002 with The Story of Tracy Beaker.