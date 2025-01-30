Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A CBBC drama filmed in Northumberland has put out an open casting call in its search for new faces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dumping Ground producers are looking for children in the North East who are visually impaired, deaf or mobility impaired, to play characters aged 9-11.

No acting experience is necessary, and parents or guardians should apply directly to [email protected] by February 28, with the child’s name, age, a recent photograph and where they are based – which must be within two hours of Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after the Tracy Beaker spin-off returned for its 13th series which was filmed in Hexham, as the show has featured locations across the North East over the last 12 years.

The series is set in a children’s home and is one of the longest running CBBC dramas, beginning in 2002 with The Story of Tracy Beaker.

The series aligns with the North East Screen Partnership (NESIP) to elevate local talent and boost the areas creative economy. The scheme has created 293 local jobs, contributed £18.6m to the region, and is on track to establish a £50 million annual production sector by 2027.