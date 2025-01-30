The Dumping Ground: Casting call open for Northumberland filmed CBBC drama looking for local children with disabilities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Dumping Ground producers are looking for children in the North East who are visually impaired, deaf or mobility impaired, to play characters aged 9-11.
No acting experience is necessary, and parents or guardians should apply directly to [email protected] by February 28, with the child’s name, age, a recent photograph and where they are based – which must be within two hours of Newcastle.
This comes after the Tracy Beaker spin-off returned for its 13th series which was filmed in Hexham, as the show has featured locations across the North East over the last 12 years.
The series aligns with the North East Screen Partnership (NESIP) to elevate local talent and boost the areas creative economy. The scheme has created 293 local jobs, contributed £18.6m to the region, and is on track to establish a £50 million annual production sector by 2027.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.