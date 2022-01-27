The Dog House on Channel 4: Could you give a rescue dog a loving home in the North East?
Calling all animal lovers!
If you could open your heart and your home to a rescue dog, this could be the show for you!
The search is on for people who could offer a rescue hound a loving home for the next series of Channel 4’s The Dog House.
Couples, families, friends and individuals who have space in their life for an animal companion are invited to apply and meet their perfect pooch.
Set at animal charity Wood Green in Cambridgeshire, The Dog House follows the journey of prospective pet owners as they are matched with a rescue dog.
Whether you’re looking for extra company, a new best friend or to up your exercise with a four-legged friend, the matchmaking experts at Wood Green are there to support people in finding a rescue dog to complete their family.
Production company Five Mile Films is searching far and wide for prospective owners.