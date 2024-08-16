Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blue Peter, the iconic children’s television programme, is airing a special episode from The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei.

The episode, showcasing the stunning gardens, the magical village of Lilidorei and a behind-the-scenes look at the Sage Wealth Management Grand Cascade, will be broadcast today (Friday, August 16).

The full one-hour episode will take viewers on a journey around the spectacular gardens, see a new noxious plant introduced to the deadly Poison Garden, and discover what it takes to be a secret keeper for the day.

Presenter Abby helps poison guide Anneka Thompson plant a highly toxic Strychnine seedling in the Poison Garden, Shini takes over the operation of the Sage Wealth Management Grand Cascade in never-seen broadcast footage, while magician Joel tries his hand at being a Lilidorei secret keeper for the day.

Blue Peter presenters at The Alnwick Garden.

The Alnwick Garden recently became a Blue Peter Badge Attraction destination, meaning Blue Peter Badge holders can visit The Garden for free (terms and conditions apply).

Chief executive at The Alnwick Garden, Mark Brassell, said: “It has been a privilege to welcome Blue Peter to both The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei and to host their show with us.

“Blue Peter has been a children’s television staple since the 1970s, so we are thrilled that they wanted to present a whole episode from our venue - I’m really looking forward to watching it.”

The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei are the creations of The Duchess of Northumberland and form part of The Alnwick Garden Trust.

Blue Peter airs on CBBC at 5pm on Friday 16th August.