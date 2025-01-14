The Alnwick Garden and Chillingham Castle feature on first episode of Monty Don's new BBC show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Monty Don’s British Gardens will feature 60 gardens from across the country as the host, horticulturist and broadcaster explores some of the UK’s most famous plots.
In the first episode, featured on BBC Two on January 10, Monty travels from the North West coast of Scotland to the North East of England, with the aim to find flourishing gardens in some of the most inhospitable climates in the county.
Monty Don visited The Alnwick Garden in the final segment, meeting with Duchess, Jane Percy known for redeveloping the garden in 1997.
Exploring the grand cascade, the hollow hedges and the bamboo labyrinth, Monty praised the beautiful design of the garden by its Belgian architect.
We are delighted that The Alnwick Garden was featured on Monty Don’s British Gardens, showcasing its unique charm and playful design at the height of summer.
Mike Leach, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden, said: "As both a garden and a charity, The Alnwick Garden is dedicated to inspiring and connecting people, fostering shared experiences, and creating cherished memories.
"The playful atmosphere of the garden, combined with its iconic features like the Bamboo Labyrinth and Grand Cascade, embodies our commitment to making green spaces accessible and inviting for all.
“This feature was a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the beauty and diversity of The Alnwick Garden while giving a taste of what visitors can look forward to in the year ahead.
"From our evolving landscapes to community initiatives, such as our Outreach Gardening program, we continue to focus on reducing social isolation and improving well-being.”
During the hour-long show, the host also visited Chillingham Castle - speaking with owner, Sir Humphry Wakefield as they explored the grounds.
Monty Don’s British Gardens, episode one, can be found on BBC iPlayer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.