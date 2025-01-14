Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gardening presenter Monty Don met the Duchess of Northumberland as The Alnwick Garden featured in the debut episode of a brand new BBC show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monty Don’s British Gardens will feature 60 gardens from across the country as the host, horticulturist and broadcaster explores some of the UK’s most famous plots.

In the first episode, featured on BBC Two on January 10, Monty travels from the North West coast of Scotland to the North East of England, with the aim to find flourishing gardens in some of the most inhospitable climates in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monty Don visited The Alnwick Garden in the final segment, meeting with Duchess, Jane Percy known for redeveloping the garden in 1997.

Monty Don visited Alnwick Garden for the BBC Two episode.

Exploring the grand cascade, the hollow hedges and the bamboo labyrinth, Monty praised the beautiful design of the garden by its Belgian architect.

We are delighted that The Alnwick Garden was featured on Monty Don’s British Gardens, showcasing its unique charm and playful design at the height of summer.

Mike Leach, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden, said: "As both a garden and a charity, The Alnwick Garden is dedicated to inspiring and connecting people, fostering shared experiences, and creating cherished memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The playful atmosphere of the garden, combined with its iconic features like the Bamboo Labyrinth and Grand Cascade, embodies our commitment to making green spaces accessible and inviting for all.

“This feature was a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the beauty and diversity of The Alnwick Garden while giving a taste of what visitors can look forward to in the year ahead.

"From our evolving landscapes to community initiatives, such as our Outreach Gardening program, we continue to focus on reducing social isolation and improving well-being.”

During the hour-long show, the host also visited Chillingham Castle - speaking with owner, Sir Humphry Wakefield as they explored the grounds.

Monty Don’s British Gardens, episode one, can be found on BBC iPlayer.