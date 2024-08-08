Summer Filmmaking Lab opportunity for young adults in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:30 GMT
A Summer Filmmaking Lab is being organised by the Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival (BFMAF) team.

It is aimed at those aged 16 to 25 looking for a chance to unleash their creativity and learn the art of storytelling for the big screen.

No experience is necessary, this is a free taster to experience filmmaking for the first time.

The lab will run from Monday, August 26 to Friday, August 30 at Berwick Workspace. For more information, call Dawn on 01289 303355 or email [email protected]

Picture by Amelia Read from this year's Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival.Picture by Amelia Read from this year's Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival.
In addition, its representatives will be at the Berwick Food and Beer Festival in The Straw Yard on Saturday, August 17 from 2pm.

BFMAF will be teaming up with Sustainable Food Berwick for a screening of Wild Relatives, directed by Jumana Mana, and discussion exploring the founding organisation and principles of the festival.

The venue has been provided by its friends at Tortive Theatre.

News you can trust since 1854
