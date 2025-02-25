They meet up in County Durham as they seek out things to do to relax in the North East. The pair take to a lake in kayaks to reconnect with a `blue space' before being led through a guided meditation.

On his Instagram page, Robson writes: ‘Another beautiful new episode of 'Robson Green's Weekend Escapes' I spend time with someone who has touched the hearts of so many people around the world through her dedication, talent and unwavering commitment to the art of dance. The one, the only @jmanrara

‘Who doesn't love love a bit of Strictly Come Dancing?! For me watching Janette dance especially with her husband @aljazskorjanec it's as though they've elevated dance to a form of communication that transcends language, culture and boundaries. For me Janette speaks directly to the human spirit in a universal language of beauty and passion.

‘As a dedicated teacher and mentor, she has inspired and guided countless aspiring dancers on their own journeys of self-discovery and artistic growth.

‘She reminds us all that dance isn't just about movement – it is about connection, expression, and the transformative power of human creativity. But most of all its for everyone!!

‘We walked, we meditated with Steven at Lone Wolf Vision. We then went kayaking with Gareth at Whitton Castle then of course we danced at the idyllic and stunning @restatthenest run by Claire and were joined Gary and Sue as we all waltzed into the sunset.

‘To finish off this wonderful weekend escape I was up at daft o'clock at a time of year and a time in the morning when most of the world is still and asleep but nature is at its most pure and vibrant. I teamed up with the wonderful Keith Buchanan as we immersed ourselves within the dawn chorus and just let nature's symphony wash over us. A two day getaway I won't forget in a hurry!’

It is on BBC Two on Tuesday, February 25 at 6.30pm and available on BBC iplayer.

