Strictly Come Dancing contestant Greg Wise. Picture: BBC

The 55-year-old actor, partnered with Karen Hauer in the hit BBC One series, was born in Newcastle.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian after the death of his sister, Clare, from cancer, he revealed that he spent part of his childhood in Northumberland.

"We shared a lot of traits but were very different,” he said. “It was more than just a boy/girl thing. We were brought up in Northumberland (we lived in Newcastle and had a weekend cottage in the country)."

Greg, who is married to actress Emma Thompson, has starred in films including Sense and Sensibility, Johnny English and The Disappeared, and TV credits include The Buccaneers, Cranford and Wonderful You.

He was educated at the independent St Peter's School, York and He went to Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh to study architecture before studying drama at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One this Saturday, October 9 at 6.45pm and is available on BBC iPlayer.