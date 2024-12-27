Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland features prominently in the final series of ITV's popular crime drama series Vera.

Glanton, Holy Island, Rothley and Corbridge, as well as St Mary’s Island near Whitley Bay, are among the places viewers should look out for in two epic feature-length episodes, entitled Inside and The Dark Wives.

Actress Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, said: “Northumberland and the wider North East is so varied and beautiful. It’s not just one thing. It’s the seascapes, the landscapes, the moors, the cities. A lot of them steeped in history. And lively. It’s not for nothing that Newcastle is called the party town.

“I must have travelled tens of thousands of miles over the years going to all of the various locations. If I’d been on holiday that would’ve been great, but as it was, I’d get in the car at some unearthly hour in the morning and my head is in the script.

Vera actor Brenda Blethyn. Picture: ITV

"And as I’m in almost every scene, I’m going through what I’m doing that day and then I get out of the car at the other end. So I’m not taking in the joys of sightseeing. But I always love everywhere we film. And the people are so nice.”

The Dark Wives are described in author Ann Cleeves’ book as three huge ancient standing stones rising on top of a rocky outcrop in the middle of Northumberland – with Rothley Crags featuring.

Blethyn says: “When I first saw them, I thought, ‘Those stones must be ancient!’ And Geoff our props man said, ‘No Brenda, the art department made them and put them there.’ They looked so realistic. Must’ve been some feat getting them up there.

“They had to be in place in the middle of nowhere for two weeks. Sometimes I clambered up there or I was taken up in a 4x4 vehicle. I also had to run up there once on camera. It’s a good job I’m reasonably fit.

The cast of Vera. Picture: ITV

Executive producer Will Nicholson adds: “When we were developing this idea we went to the production designer and said, ‘Look, we want to put three - four metre - standing stones on crags in the middle of Northumberland and they have to be there for two weeks. Viewers can’t see how they are made but you have to liaise with the National Trust to be able to put them there.’

“You expect most people to say they will do it with CGI. But we’ve been very lucky with our production designer Jonathan Tolson - he’s a local chap as well. So we set him the task

“He got his fantastic art department team together along with the rigging department and after a few recces they came up with a solution as to how to do it. So hats off to them because they did it and they stayed up there in some quite strong winds.”

Blethyn adds: “The Vera sets are incredibly realistic. The incident room has been based in various locations. We were at Swan Hunter in Wallsend to start with. Then we moved along the road to Davy Bank and finished up in Killingworth. We film the exterior of Vera’s cottage on Holy Island but the interior is a studio set replica. Sometimes when filming in the interior of the cottage, I’d forget I was in the studio. I’d think I was out on Holy Island. It was copied so faithfully.”

In the first episode, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) is called to the banks of the Tyne, where the body of a young man has been discovered by some anglers.

The final episode brings Vera back to a familiar place when a body is found at the foot of the legendary local stones, ‘The Dark Wives’. With memories of childhood in the background, Vera must work hard to uncover the mystery of why a bright young student would be violently attacked and left so far from home.

Vera airs on ITV1 and STV at 8pm on January 1 and 2, followed by the companion documentary Vera farewell pet, on January 3 at 9 pm.