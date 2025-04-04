Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes visits Longhoughton in Northumberland to meet older Christians taking on new challenges
Presenter Pam Rhodes meets older Christians inspired by their faith to take on new challenges and to encourage others in their senior years.
She visits the Longhoughton home of 80-year-old Ian Knox and joins his church fellowship group which exists to support and encourage older Christians.
Ian is an author and ambassador for ‘Faith in Later Life’, a charity that seeks to empower Christians to find purpose and meaning in their retirement.
He talks to Pam about the challenges and concerns facing older people but also shares his firm belief that older people have a great deal to offer the church.
"It was brilliant,” said Ian. “They were a great crew and it was a very happy time filming it. There was a real friendliness and positivity from them.”
In addition, self-confessed thrill-seeker Rosalind Driver explains why she’s doing anything but slowing down at the age of 74. Her faith has grown stronger in recent years, and she feels it is her calling to raise money for her local hospice, even if it means walking on fire and sky diving!
And Pam meets 82-year-old Christine Sindall, one of the first women to be ordained in the Anglican church who, in her 60s, took vows for a life of simplicity and prayer in the Order of St Francis.
The episode will be aired on Sunday, April 6 at 1.15pm. There will also be a special performance from Aled Jones and Katherine Jenkins.
