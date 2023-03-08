Puffins on the Farne Islands feature in BBC's Wild Isles with Sir David Attenborough.

‘Wild Isles’ celebrates the wonders of the islands that we call home, revealing the surprising and dramatic habitats that exist right on our doorstep.

Filmed over the course of three years, this new five-part series will investigate how our woodland, grassland, freshwater and ocean habitats support wildlife of all kinds.

Using the very latest technology, each episode will capture dramatic and new behaviour across the British Isles, from battling butterflies to mighty killer whales on the hunt.

Footage from the Farnes includes a dramatic sequence where they are chased by greedy gulls that try to steal the fish that they have caught.

The first episode, ‘Our Precious Isles’ also features orcas on the hunt for seals off the Shetlands, rare golden eagles in the Scottish Highlands, enormous flocks of barnacle geese on Islay and the gannets of Bass Rock off the East Lothian coast.

The series also casts a spotlight on the increasing fragility of the ecosystem.

With intricately connected species relying on habitats, and one another, for survival, the programme asks what can be done to protect them and the delicate ecosystems that remain, and to make our wild isles even wilder for future generations.

A puffin captured on camera while on location with Sir David Attenborough for the BBC show Wild Isles. Image: BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board

Series producer Hilary Jeffkins said: “I hope that after watching this series our audience will be wowed by the wildlife and spectacular places in Britain and Ireland but also that they get a strong sense of how fragmented and fragile they are. I want the audience to come away with a sense of pride and hope for the future too.”

Wild Isles begins on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, March 12 at 7pm.