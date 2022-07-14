Singer Becky Hill lifts the atmosphere in the villa after emotional exit from Jacques

Jacques and Paige’s relationship has been on rocky ground since Casa Amor – and wasn’t helped by the return of Love Island alumnus Adam.

The Geordie former personal trainer showed an immediate interest in Paige, leaving Jacques feeling threatened and hot headed.

But after taking some time to reflect on the situation and his own feelings, he pulled Paige for a chat to explain his reasons for leaving, before announcing it to the rest of the islanders around the fire pit.

Becky Hill's performance and Jacques's departure.

The decision was difficult to accept for those who have grown close to him and the villa felt a bit gloomy following his departure.

But the islanders were in for a treat as it was announced Brit Award winner Becky Hill would arrive in the villa to perform a set.

The islanders got to enjoy a private concert of their own as the singing sensation performed some of her hits, including ‘Wish You Well’ and ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’.

However, it was only a matter of time before Adam’s presence would turn up the heat.

And just as Davide and Ekin-Su were getting back on track, the couple were back to bickering again.

Davide still has some lingering trust issues with Ekin-Su after the fiasco with Jay on the terrace and worries her eye could start wandering once again with Adam in the villa.

She has assured Davide she’s set on him, but will Davide believe her words, or will there always be a wedge between the couple?

As the show drew to a close, the public were asked to vote for their favourite boy and girl and I can’t help thinking that the Casa Amor contestants could be reaching the end of the road.

Shortly after the re-coupling all the new couples swiftly fell apart and we now see very little of the Casa Amor contestants, as none of them seem to have developed further connections with anyone else.