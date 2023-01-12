The Lost King is the next selection for Morpeth Community Cinema. It will be screened at St James’ Community Centre, Wellway.

In 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a car park in Leicester. The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose unrelenting research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family, and with scepticism by experts and academics.

The Lost King is the true story of a woman who took on the country’s most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England’s history.

Inside St James’ Community Centre.