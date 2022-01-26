See inside the Northumberland property set to feature on George Clarke's Amazing Spaces

The Loovre will be featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces on Channel 4 on Friday, January 28 at 8pm.

The Bankhill property has been converted from its previous guise as an ice cream kiosk into a quirky holiday let by local resident Hugo Hughes.

And it has just been added to the portfolio of self-catering property specialists Crabtree & Crabtree.

It is available on a self-catering basis through Crabtree & Crabtree from £110 per night (minimum three night stay).

Visit www.crabtreeandcrabtree.com for more information or call 01573 226711

1. Bijoux Small, but perfectly formed – this bijoux studio space has everything you need for a comfortable stay.

2. Sleeping Somehow there is room for a double bed.

3. Kitchenette The kitchenette has a small fridge, hob, microwave, fold down dining table and small seating area with everhot electric stove.

4. Cosy The Grade II listed property was a Victorian ladies loo.