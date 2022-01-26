See inside the Northumberland property set to feature on George Clarke's Amazing Spaces

The Loovre will be featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces on Channel 4 on Friday, January 28 at 8pm.
The Bankhill property has been converted from its previous guise as an ice cream kiosk into a quirky holiday let by local resident Hugo Hughes.
And it has just been added to the portfolio of self-catering property specialists Crabtree & Crabtree.
It is available on a self-catering basis through Crabtree & Crabtree from £110 per night (minimum three night stay).
Visit www.crabtreeandcrabtree.com for more information or call 01573 226711
Take a closer look with these pictures...
