A former molecular biology sales manager turned welder and metal artist from Rothbury is to appear on BBC’s Make it at Market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane Mennim decided to have a big change in career after trying out welding with her boyfriend, a farmer.

She has since gone on to sell at various markets around the North East, but was looking for the next step that will enable her to make a living form her crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV show centres around craftsman, Dom Chinea, who works with a team of experts to help entrepreneurs develop a viable business from their crafting hobbies.

Diane Mennim with TV craftsman, Dom Chinea.

Diane said: “I was bringing in some money but not enough, I knew with my sales background that you just need more exposure.

“My best friend told me about the show, I'd seen previous episodes and really admired them but I thought I could never do it.

“Eventually I thought, 'just stick an application in' and really go for it. I didn't want to get to the end of the year and think it hasn't worked out when I hadn’t actually tried every possible thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane makes various designs from metal including bowls, trees, hearts and jewellery stands under her business, DMetalbyDiane. But, after feeling inspired by her mentor, she hopes to expand and begin making larger sculptures.

Metal tree made by DMetalbyDiane.

"They give you a mentor who's a specialist in your area, my mentor had won at Chelsea Flower Show with his metal sculptures so he was an amazing guy.”

Diane described the bittersweet moment she found out she was accepted for the show: "It was sort of a worst day best day situation, my best friend who told me about the application and encouraged me to do it in the first place actually died the day I found out.

“It’s made me even more determined to make a go of it, because my stuff is selling – it’s just what’s next and how did I get it to a wider audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My main aim is to make it a viable business to the point where this has got a future which I know it has. I just need to work towards online sales and getting people to my website.”

Diane’s feature on the programme will take place on Wednesday, March 5 at 3.45pm on BBC One.