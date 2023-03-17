After being released from Durham Prison in July 2010, Moat, 37, shot and wounded ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart and killed her new partner Chris Brown.

He also shot police officer David Rathband in the face before eventually killing himself after a tense six-hour stand-off with Northumbria Police in the picturesque market town.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat has been produced by World Productions, the same team which brought us popular dramas including Line of Duty, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Vigil.

The ITV drama about how Raoul Moat evading capture for seven days is due to air later this year.

The drama focuses on the innocent victims of Moat’s crimes, and will also shine a light on the police officers who put themselves in the firing line trying to apprehend Moat and the local journalist who sought to tell Moat’s story in a landscape of sensationalist reporting and social media provocation.

Despite Northumbria Police’s best efforts, Moat evaded them for more than a week, threatening to kill officers and members of the public.

During this time he became a bizarre ‘anti-hero’, regarded by some people as a persecuted victim fighting back against the authorities. The reality was he was a narcissistic sociopath armed with guns and explosives who declared war on the police.

The drama will star Lee Ingleby, Sonya Cassidy, Vineeta Rishi, Sally Messham, Matt Stokoe and Josef Davis, and has been written by novelist and screenwriter Kevin Sampson.

Worried locals cram into Jubilee Hall in the centre of Rothbury for a meeting with the local police for information about the search for Raoul Moat, July 8, 2010. Picture: Getty Images

Sampson said: “The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK.

"Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a ‘legend’ in spite of the brutality of his crimes. In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda.

"I do hope this drama will go some way to condemning this narrative.”

Simon Heath and Jake Lushington, on behalf of World Productions, added: “Kevin has written a compelling and unflinching account of these shocking events which highlights the human tragedy behind the lurid headlines.”

Armed police in the woods surrounding Rothbury in the continued search for Raoul Moat, July 7, 2010. Picture: Getty Images

