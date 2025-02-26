Robson Green's Weekend Escapes puts the TV spotlight on Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
The third series of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes has put Northumberland back in the TV spotlight.

Former athlete turned commentator Steve Cram features in the penultimate episode on BBC Two on Thursday, February 27 at 6.30pm.

They take a boat trip from Seahouses to the Farne Islands to watch seals and seabirds, then take to the beach to sample the practice of ‘walking meditation’ as they create labyrinths in the sand. The mini break ends in a session of green woodworking at a bush craft site near Northumberland National Park.

Several episodes have featured Northumberland locations, including actor Rupert Penry-Jones in Bamburgh and Beadnell, singer Joe McElderry to the west of Morpeth, actress Kacey Ainsworth and BMX cyclist Kieran Reilly in the Tyne Valley and chef Chris Baber in Kielder. Robson also ventured to Northumberland with his siblings in another episode, which included a visit to Ford and Etal.

Businesses featured in the series have already reported an upturn in enquries.

All episodes are available on BBC iplayer.

Robson Green with Joe McElderry at Tranwell Farm, near Morpeth.

1. Robson Green's Weekend Escapes S3,19-02-2025,8,Robson Green, Joe McElderry,Zoila Brozas,Zoila Brozas

Robson Green with Joe McElderry at Tranwell Farm, near Morpeth. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Photo Sales
Robson Green with Rupert Penry-Jones at Doxford Farm Camping.

2. Robson Green's Weekend Escapes S3,12-02-2025,3,Robson Green, Rupert Penry Jones ,Zoila Brozas,Zoila Brozas

Robson Green with Rupert Penry-Jones at Doxford Farm Camping. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Photo Sales
Robson Green with his Grantchester co-star Kacey Ainsworth in the Tyne Valley.

3. Robson Green's Weekend Escapes S3,10-02-2025,1,Kacey Ainsworth, Robson Green,Zoila Brozas,Zoila Brozas

Robson Green with his Grantchester co-star Kacey Ainsworth in the Tyne Valley. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Photo Sales
Robson Green and his sister Dawn canoeing down the River Till at Ford and Etal.

4. Robson Green's Weekend Escapes S3,14-02-2025,5,Robson Green,Robson and his sister Dawn canoeing down the river,Zoila Brozas,Zoila Brozas

Robson Green and his sister Dawn canoeing down the River Till at Ford and Etal. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Photo Sales
