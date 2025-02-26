Robson Green's Weekend Escapes puts the TV spotlight on Northumberland

Former athlete turned commentator Steve Cram features in the penultimate episode on BBC Two on Thursday, February 27 at 6.30pm.
They take a boat trip from Seahouses to the Farne Islands to watch seals and seabirds, then take to the beach to sample the practice of ‘walking meditation’ as they create labyrinths in the sand. The mini break ends in a session of green woodworking at a bush craft site near Northumberland National Park.
Several episodes have featured Northumberland locations, including actor Rupert Penry-Jones in Bamburgh and Beadnell, singer Joe McElderry to the west of Morpeth, actress Kacey Ainsworth and BMX cyclist Kieran Reilly in the Tyne Valley and chef Chris Baber in Kielder. Robson also ventured to Northumberland with his siblings in another episode, which included a visit to Ford and Etal.
Businesses featured in the series have already reported an upturn in enquries.
All episodes are available on BBC iplayer.
