A Northumberland couple are hoping their business will benefit from an appearance on the new series of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overland Adventures, based in Whalton, specialise in Land Rover Defender rentals equipped for camping trips which can be organised by the company as much or as little as you like.

On Friday, February 14, the business will have a moment in the limelight on Episode five of the latest season on Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode will follow the TV presenter and his siblings as they are surprised with a Land Rover camping trip of their own, exploring some beautiful and more unknown parts of Northumberland.

Owner of Overland Adventures, Darren Smith with TV presenter Robson Green.

Husband and wife, Darren and Tracy Smith founded Overland Adventures, combining their 20-year-long passion for Land Rovers with their love for the outdoors.

Darren said: “I contacted the producers last year and they came back to us with an idea to take two cars out with his family, who were all brilliant. They hadn't camped for around 30 years themselves and they're all in their 60s so it was just a howl.

“The family met us in the village because we run the business from home, and they were sitting outside the pub and then we drove down and it was a big surprise for the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we surprised them they were so shocked, but with big smiles and they actually absolutely loved it and thought it was brilliant.”

Dawn, Joanna, David, and Robson Green on their camping trip with a Land Rover Defender from Overland Adventures.

Darren expanded: "The producers said it’s one of the best ones they've done which makes us feel really good about it because we have been really nervous

“One of the main reasons I wanted to do it is because I wanted to show the beauty of different parts of Northumberland, I suggested a couple of places that they'd never really been.”

Alongside the Whalton business, Northumberland beauty spots feature in Episode 14 on February 28, when Robson spends a weekend break with sporting legend Steve Cram. The former athlete joins Robson on a boat trip from Seahouses to the Farne Islands to watch seals and seabirds.

Northumberland outdoor education programme, Ranger Jane Beach School in Beadnell will also appear on the latest series, featuring in Episode three which will be shown on February 12.