Robson Green's Weekend Escapes: Former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi to feature in upcoming episode filmed in Northumberland
Former Newcastle United player Shola Ameobi is set to appear on the next episode of BBC show Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes, filmed in Northumberland.
The programme sees the Soldier Soldier and Grantchester star take the former striker on a road trip to Beadnell, where they talk about Shola’s childhood and playing career.
Once they are at the beach they have a go at wing foiling to test out their balance and coordination.
The pair then head inland for an outdoor ballet session, demonstrating the benefit of exercise in nature.
The episode also sees Robson stay the night in a hand-built hut made from reclaimed wood and meet up with wildlife photographer Trai Anfield to take some snaps of birds in flight.