The pair head first to a secluded lough to have a go at dragon paddle boarding before heading to their farmland accommodation.

Joe often holidayed on farms when he was younger, and he uses the skills he learnt as he and Robson have a go at trimming a prize-winning sheep.

After that, the pair have a go at wood turning, allowing them to focus completely on the task and forget the stresses and strains of everyday life.

Robson Green, on his Instagram page, notes: ‘Joe is someone who reminds us of the power of music to uplift, inspire and unite people from all walks of life.

‘He’s an entertainer from the North East, whose rise to stardom from the humble town South Shields is nothing short of extraordinary. He won X Factor. He’s gone from popstar to opera star……sold millions of records and continues to carve out a place for himself in the annals of showbusiness.

‘Whether we were Dragon Boarding with the legend that is @fenwickridley or spending time in a bell tent with the guys @tranwell_farm_holidays then Green Wood Turning with the fabulous @shannon.berry.nature nestled in the heart of the Northumbrian countryside it was a real comfort blanket for the soul. Till the next time Joe.’

Episode 8 is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 19 or watch it on BBC iplayer.

