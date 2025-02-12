The Silk and Whitechapel actor joins Robson in Bamburgh, where they take a lesson in surfing. A first for the pair of them is an introduction to snuba - a cross between scuba diving and snorkelling.

The seashore theme continues when Robson and Rupert reclaim their childhood by rock pooling and making art from beachcombed materials.

A post on Robson’s Instagram page says: “Had the best time with the delightfully dashing an incredibly talented actor Rupert Penry Jones! From period dramas and gripping thrillers Rupert has reminded us time and time again that he's not just a pretty face, however his face is a work of art!

"We went surfing alongside Chris and Emily from @ne.surf and caught a few waves. However for me I use the word surfing very loosely but man it was fun and Chris managed to get me standing up for the first time ever!

"Afterwards we decided to explore what was below the waterline alongside the incredible @scubasteveoninsta as we tried for the first time ever SNUBA!

"We then rested our heads for the night at the stunning @doxfordfarmcamping and had kippers against a beautiful Bamburgh sunset. The next morning it was back to school with the wonderful @rangerjanebeachschool where we were taught so many things, including the fact that starfish have eyes at the end of their arms! Every day is a school day with Jane!

"We finished off our two day getaway at the seaside with the lovely @emmapeachtextiles and created a puffin from discarded rags and rubbish found on the beach and turned them into something quite beautiful and a memory that will last a lifetime!”

It is on BBC Two at 6.30pm or watch it on BBC iplayer.

1 . Episode 3 Robson Green with fellow actor Rupert Penry-Jones at Bamburgh on the Northumberland coast. Photo: Zoila Brozas Photo Sales

2 . Episode 3 Robson Green having a laugh with Rupert Penry Jones in Beadnell. Photo: Zoila Brozas Photo Sales

3 . Episode 3 Robson Green and Rupert Penry-Jones on Bamburgh beach. Photo: Zoila Brozas Photo Sales