The friends push themselves to the limit, jumping in and out of the cold water while trying canyoning in Dumfries and Galloway, and they then head to their digs on the top of a hill with stunning views of the Solway.

On day two of their escape to the Borders, Robson and Mark have a go at making natural dye before trying their luck at haaf netting - an ancient fishing method.

Robson, in a post on his Instagram page, adds: “Tonight it's the one, the only, a man who needs no introduction on the new series of 'Robson Green's Weekend Escapes' tonight 6:30pm BBC2.

"He's the gift that keeps on giving, back by popular demand because....well.....the public demand it! He is a true gem of the entertainment industry, a beacon of laughter and emotion, a consummate professional, and an all-around amazing human being......yes it's @realmarkbenton spending time in the idyllic region of Dumfries and Galloway.

"Whether we were canyoning with Mike and Joe @gallowaycanyoning spending a night in a yurt creating a memory alongside Rose Petal Hall and her eco art class @ecoartnews and then Haaf Netting with Robert, Richard and 'Bully' it was a soothing balm for the soul.

"Thank you for gracing us with your unparalleled talent and for brightening the world with your boundless charm fella. Mark is not just a master of comedy he is a virtuoso of emotional depth and range and an absolute joy to be alongside. I am blessed to call him a true friend.”

It is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Thursday, February 13 or watch it on BBC iplayer.

