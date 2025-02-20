After shooting to fame with a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Robson is keen to show Kieran how he switches off - by fishing in the River Tyne.

The pair then head north to try qi gong, an ancient martial art to relax the mind and body.

Their digs for the night are spectacular. Kieran spending the night in a black tower with a retractable roof for star gazing.

As dawn breaks, Robson and Kieran are given a spray-paint lesson before they try their legs at getting into the countryside on electric bikes.

Robson, posting on his Instagram page, says: ‘Had one of the best weekends of my life with local hero and phenomenal BMX freestyler @kieranbmxreilly – whether we were fishing the mighty River Tyne alongside @jamesthebigfish or chilling within the world of Qi Gong with Wendy Chan, then spending the evening at the astonishing @hesleysidehuts, then creating artwork with the man who makes the world a more colourful place Frank Styles and ending the day cycling within the heart of the Northumbrian countryside with Dan and his team @saddleskedaddle

‘It was an absolute honour to spend time alongside someone who has inspired so many young people not only in this country but around the world. You legend. You Olympian, European Champion and world champion! Till the next time Kieran.’

Episode 9 of Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Thursday, February 20 and available on BBC iplayer.

