He is joined by his sisters Dawn and Joanna, and his brother David for a camping trip with a difference.

Hiring SUVs with their own tents, they drive through the beautiful countryside for a family trip away guaranteed to make memories.

The siblings make their first stop to have a go at canoeing before they head to the field they’re staying in, only to be greeted by a thick sea fret.

Not to be deterred, the siblings make camp and wake up to lovely sunshine. There, they have a go at drawing each other in caricature before flying birds of prey.

Posting on Instagram, Robson says: “We find ourselves in the beautiful outdoors driving two fantastic fortresses of freedom provided by Darren and Tracey @overlandadventuresuk

"Being together as a group of siblings and as a family is always important for fostering strong relationships, providing support, and promoting mental wellbeing. Taking a break from the stresses of daily life to spend quality time with loved ones can have a positive impact on emotional health, creating a sense of belonging, love, and security that are essential when wanting to relax, recharge and reconnect with nature and our surroundings.

"Be it canoeing with Ollie @active_4_seasons along the River Till, overnighting in our amazing 4 x 4's organised by @wildwithconsent then spending time with extraordinary caricature artist @mikegiblinillustration or being alongside our feathered friends it really is a comfort blanket for the soul.”

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Friday, February 14 or watch it on BBC iplayer.

1 . Episode 5 Family time in the Northumberland countryside. Photo: Zoila Brozas Photo Sales

2 . Episode 5 Owner of Overland Adventures, Darren Smith with TV presenter Robson Green. Photo: Darren Smith Photo Sales

3 . Episode 5 Canoeing on the River Till. Photo: Zoila Brozas Photo Sales

4 . Episode 5 Robson Green, Mike Giblin, Joanna, Dawn and David - the siblings have their caricatures done. Photo: Zoila Brozas Photo Sales