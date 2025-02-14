Robson Green back in Northumberland for camping trip with his siblings in 'Weekend Escapes'

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 09:42 BST
Robson Green is back in Northumberland for Friday’s episode of ‘Weekend Escapes’.

He is joined by his sisters Dawn and Joanna, and his brother David for a camping trip with a difference.

Hiring SUVs with their own tents, they drive through the beautiful countryside for a family trip away guaranteed to make memories.

The siblings make their first stop to have a go at canoeing before they head to the field they’re staying in, only to be greeted by a thick sea fret.

Not to be deterred, the siblings make camp and wake up to lovely sunshine. There, they have a go at drawing each other in caricature before flying birds of prey.

Posting on Instagram, Robson says: “We find ourselves in the beautiful outdoors driving two fantastic fortresses of freedom provided by Darren and Tracey @overlandadventuresuk

"Being together as a group of siblings and as a family is always important for fostering strong relationships, providing support, and promoting mental wellbeing. Taking a break from the stresses of daily life to spend quality time with loved ones can have a positive impact on emotional health, creating a sense of belonging, love, and security that are essential when wanting to relax, recharge and reconnect with nature and our surroundings.

"Be it canoeing with Ollie @active_4_seasons along the River Till, overnighting in our amazing 4 x 4's organised by @wildwithconsent then spending time with extraordinary caricature artist @mikegiblinillustration or being alongside our feathered friends it really is a comfort blanket for the soul.”

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes is on BBC Two at 6.30pm on Friday, February 14 or watch it on BBC iplayer.

Family time in the Northumberland countryside.

1. Episode 5

Family time in the Northumberland countryside. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Owner of Overland Adventures, Darren Smith with TV presenter Robson Green.

2. Episode 5

Owner of Overland Adventures, Darren Smith with TV presenter Robson Green. Photo: Darren Smith

Canoeing on the River Till.

3. Episode 5

Canoeing on the River Till. Photo: Zoila Brozas

Robson Green, Mike Giblin, Joanna, Dawn and David - the siblings have their caricatures done.

4. Episode 5

Robson Green, Mike Giblin, Joanna, Dawn and David - the siblings have their caricatures done. Photo: Zoila Brozas

