Hidden Treasures of the National Trust will showcase the conservation of historical objects at Seaton Delaval Hall, Cragside near Rothbury, and Cherryburn cottage near Prudhoe.

The Northumberland based episode, the fourth in the six-part BBC Arts series, is scheduled for BBC2 on Friday, June 2 at 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Moody, cultural heritage curator for National Trust in the north, said: “It is fantastic to showcase the care and attention that goes into the work of the teams here in the North East, and of course throughout the National Trust.

Cragisde (left), Seaton Delaval Hall (top right), and Cherryburn (bottom right) all feature in the documentary.

“To be able to shine a light on the intricate and often costly work that goes into conserving these special objects is amazing.

“We are honoured to be part of the show and hope viewers take the opportunity to come and visit these brilliant pieces of the collection in person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series will introduce viewers to experts’ behind-the-scenes efforts to conserve artefacts in the buildings they were designed or purchased for.

Friday's episode visits Cragside, the trophy home of industrialist William Armstrong, to show work to get the property’s unique clock ticking again following essential restoration work to the tower in which it is housed.

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust will feature this painting from Seaton Delaval Hall and the clocktower at Cragside in Rothbury.

It will also show restorations to Seaton Delaval Hall, focusing on a family portrait saved from a devastating fire at the property in 1822.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork appears to have damage from a champagne cork and paint has worn away to reveal an unwanted third foot on one of the subjects.

The show will also examine the engravings of acclaimed artist and naturalist Thomas Bewick at his birthplace Cherryburn.

Paul McCartney’s childhood home and Chartwell, the Kent residence of Winston Churchill, are explored in other episodes of the series.

Alistair Pegg, from BBC Arts, said: “Almost six million of us are members of the National Trust, but in this series we wanted to offer viewers a chance to discover something that visitors don’t normally see: The efforts behind the scenes to care for the wonderful gardens, the houses and their treasures, that together tell a story about us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad