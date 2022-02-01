Poignant film to be screened at town venue
After a successful autumn programme, Morpeth Community Cinema returns for its spring season next week.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:20 pm
Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman star in The Father – a moving and powerful film adapted by director Florian Zeller from his own play.
Hopkins plays Anthony, aged 80, defiantly living alone and rejecting the carers his daughter introduces.
It will be screened on Friday, February 11 from 7pm. Morpeth Community Cinema is continuing in the recently refurbished St James’ Community Centre on Wellway.
Tickets (£6 plus booking fee) are on sale online at Ticketsource, or from The Chantry, card only.
For more information, go to www.morpethcinema.weebly.com