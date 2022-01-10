Plenty to enjoy on the big screen at Berwick venue

The Maltings Theatre and Cinema.

Showing until Sunday is an adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical West Side Story. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film sees a stand-off between two rival gangs – the Sharks and the Jets – over New York’s Upper West Side. Tensions run high between the two sides when the Sharks leader’s sister falls for a member of the Jets.

A romance, a tragedy, and a thriller, journey to 19th Century Rome with Puccini’s passionate, political opera (Tosca) showing as an encore broadcast on January 19.

The House of Gucci takes to the big screen on January 21. A film inspired by the family behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci sees Lady Gaga play Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings with an uncontrollable ambition who marries into the Gucci family.

She causes the family legacy to unravel and triggers a spiral of betrayal, revenge, and, ultimately, murder.

One for the sports fans is the film King Richard, showing on January 22, which tells the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams and their dad who is determined to write his two daughters into the history books.

There is plenty of exciting action in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is being shown on January 23.

The movie stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, and sees the superhero seek help from Doctor Strange.