Owners Dani and Elliot Peters opened their first ever brick and mortar shop in Bedlington on September 30 after launching their business online in November 2021.

Despite being in their 20s and relatively new to the furniture restoration scene, the couple have already begun filming a restoration project for BBC show Money for Nothing and are set to become recurring craftspeople on the show.

For Dani, 26, joining the show feels “surreal.” She said: “It is so nerve-wracking. When we first started filming we were so nervous but we are slowly getting used to it.”

Urbn Nest owners Dani and Elliot Peters outside their new Bedlington shop. (Photo by Urbn Nest)

The former hospital care assistant added: “Even now we still get that thing of feeling like an imposter, but actually we are amazing at what we do.”

Money for Nothing presenter Sarah Moore will meet the couple in Bedlington to finish filming the first episode that features the couple.

Dani said: “We are so excited. It is quite hard to get used to the camera and stuff like that. But I think it definitely will help our business in terms of getting our name out there.”

Dani and Elliot, her 28-year-old former town planner husband, were “inspired” to start the business during the pandemic after getting tired of their day jobs.

The Urbn Nest showroom is arranged to show how furniture could look in your house. (Photo by Urbn Nest)

“We just love mid-century furniture and we realised that quite a lot of it gets put in landfill because people think it is battered or it needs work so it is not worth anything,” Dani said.

“Actually, because it is solid wood and the upholstery needs redoing, once all that is done it looks like a brand new piece of furniture.”

Elliot and Dani taught themselves the skills they needed as “there are no courses out there” and drew on the experience and advice of others to help get off the ground so quickly.

They live in North Shields, but decided to open Urbn Nest in Bedlington and spend three months doing up their premises after coming across the “gorgeous” unit that matched their vision.

Dani said: “It has got really high ceilings and it fits all of our needs. We needed space for a workshop as well as a showroom.

“As soon as we saw the unit we could envision what we wanted it to be but when we first got it it was in a bit of a state, so it has taken a lot of work to get it to the stage we needed to get it at.”

Customers can buy finished pieces they see in the showroom, open Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and by appointment, or pre-order furniture in the workshop area that is yet to complete the restoration process.

The couple can also be commissioned to restore a specific item. Dani hopes their new location will help them reach more of the Northumberland market.

She said: “We are probably cheaper than high street brands like John Lewis, Ikea, and things, where quite a lot of our customers would usually shop.