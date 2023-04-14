The classroom that was used for scenes in Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom. Picture: Jigme Thinley Shutterbug Bhutan.

Set and filmed in Lunana, in the Asian country of Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom tells the story of a city-dwelling young teacher, Ugyen, posted to a small school in the remote village of Lunana.

With a population of 56, unreliable electricity and non-existent wi-fi, Ugyen is less than thrilled about his new, government-mandated job.

However, he is soon won over by the warmth of the village and the enthusiasm of his young students, who have plenty to teach him.

He is set on an unlikely path to contentment and as the gruelling winter sets in, must decide whether to stay in Lunana or go back to the city – leaving behind his new sense of connection and enlightenment.

Earning Bhutan its first-ever Oscar nomination (for Best International Feature Film), the film gives a genuine insight into a region rarely seen on screen and is described as a “delightful comic drama” by Variety magazine.

Much of the cast were first-time actors, recruited from the village of Lunana itself, and they received critical acclaim for their authentic and moving performances.

Four years on from the film’s creation, the village now has reliable telephone and internet access – and as a result, many of the cast are embracing social media.