The Burr of Berwick has announced that its next next Film Library exhibition will be Miners’ Weekend School at the Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival venue on 22 Bridge Street.

It will run from August 30 to October 31 and on the first day (August 30) there will be an opening event and workshop.

Miners’ Weekend School is a six-part documentary produced by Amber Films’ Current Affairs Unit during the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike.

Filmed in Ashington, the tapes document a grassroots weekend of political education where miners and activists gathered to strategise, organise and support one another.

Topics included police tactics, legal rights, media coverage, support groups and union co-ordination. This exhibition invites reflection on mutual aid, working class self-education and the role of grassroots organising in resisting anti-strike legislation.

Part of Amber’s radical legacy in British cinema, footage from the Miners’ Weekend School also featured in News from Durham (1984) and led to Can’t Beat It Alone (1985).

The film lab workshop running from 2pm to 4pm will be hosted by Newcastle-based artist Andrew Wilson.

Looking at existing and historical models, from film collectives to community journalism, this film lab will introduce a range of examples from the UK, the US, and elsewhere (including film-makers, journalists, artists, and active citizens) before inviting participants to identify possibilities from within our own communities or lived experience.

For more information and to book your free place, go to https://bfmaf.org/news/artists-lab-collectives-community-journalism

The opening event will take place between 4pm and 6pm. More information at https://bfmaf.org/the-burr-of-berwick/the-film-library

Meanwhile, Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival’s young people’s programme – SCREENTIME – has launched a Summer Holiday Filmmaking Challenge.

SCREENTIME provides access to the world of film through after-school clubs, competitions and workshops.

A spokesperson for the programme said: “We're calling all young filmmakers. Make a short film (up to five minutes) about an outdoor space near you – a place you love, hang out in, or dream about.

“Aged 7 to 24? Tell us why it matters, show us the plants, animals, people, or vibes. Fact or fiction, it’s your story to tell.

“The deadline to send us your film is August 29. Go to https://bfmaf.org/news/screentime for full details, including how to get involved.”