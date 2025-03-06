Open-air films to be shown at Alnwick Castle this summer with Adventure Cinema making debut at Northumberland venue

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST

Visitors can get lost in open-air films inside the castle walls at Alnwick as dates and locations are announced for the upcoming outdoor cinema season.

Adventure Cinema are visiting more than 60 locations nationwide, including Alnwick Castle. Chosen for its rich heritage and legacy as being home to Harry Potter’s original Hogwarts, the Outer Bailey will be transformed into an open-air film venue.

The showings will begin in Alnwick on July 31, with a sing-along viewing of The Greatest Showman, followed by Mamma Mia on August 1, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone on August 2, and finishing with a showing of Pretty Woman on August 3. Tickets are on sale now.

Picnics are welcome, and there will also be a bar and hot food and snacks available for sale.

Harry Potter outdoor cinema at Alnwick Castle. Picture Jane ColtmanHarry Potter outdoor cinema at Alnwick Castle. Picture Jane Coltman
Harry Potter outdoor cinema at Alnwick Castle. Picture Jane Coltman

Other new destinations for 2025 include Kew Gardens, Leeds Castle, Lincoln Castle, Cardiff Castle, Harewood House, Wollaton Hall, and Bolesworth Castle.

Adventure Cinema will also welcome back Ring as headline partner who will offer attendees exciting prizes throughout the year’s events.

