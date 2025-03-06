Visitors can get lost in open-air films inside the castle walls at Alnwick as dates and locations are announced for the upcoming outdoor cinema season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adventure Cinema are visiting more than 60 locations nationwide, including Alnwick Castle. Chosen for its rich heritage and legacy as being home to Harry Potter’s original Hogwarts, the Outer Bailey will be transformed into an open-air film venue.

The showings will begin in Alnwick on July 31, with a sing-along viewing of The Greatest Showman, followed by Mamma Mia on August 1, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone on August 2, and finishing with a showing of Pretty Woman on August 3. Tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picnics are welcome, and there will also be a bar and hot food and snacks available for sale.

Harry Potter outdoor cinema at Alnwick Castle. Picture Jane Coltman

Other new destinations for 2025 include Kew Gardens, Leeds Castle, Lincoln Castle, Cardiff Castle, Harewood House, Wollaton Hall, and Bolesworth Castle.

Adventure Cinema will also welcome back Ring as headline partner who will offer attendees exciting prizes throughout the year’s events.