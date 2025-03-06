Open-air films to be shown at Alnwick Castle this summer with Adventure Cinema making debut at Northumberland venue
Adventure Cinema are visiting more than 60 locations nationwide, including Alnwick Castle. Chosen for its rich heritage and legacy as being home to Harry Potter’s original Hogwarts, the Outer Bailey will be transformed into an open-air film venue.
The showings will begin in Alnwick on July 31, with a sing-along viewing of The Greatest Showman, followed by Mamma Mia on August 1, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone on August 2, and finishing with a showing of Pretty Woman on August 3. Tickets are on sale now.
Picnics are welcome, and there will also be a bar and hot food and snacks available for sale.
Other new destinations for 2025 include Kew Gardens, Leeds Castle, Lincoln Castle, Cardiff Castle, Harewood House, Wollaton Hall, and Bolesworth Castle.
Adventure Cinema will also welcome back Ring as headline partner who will offer attendees exciting prizes throughout the year’s events.
