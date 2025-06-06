Numerous films and TV shows have been filmed in Northumberland over the years.Numerous films and TV shows have been filmed in Northumberland over the years.
On location: Selection of movies and TV shows filmed in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Jun 2025, 17:07 BST
The soon to be released blockbuster 28 Years Later is one of many big screen and small screen productions to be filmed in Northumberland.

Numerous films and TV shows have been filmed in the county over the years, from Harry Potter to Downton Abbey.

To mark the third instalment in Danny Boyle’s horror series, we present a selection of well-known productions where scenes were filmed in Northumberland.

Jodie Comer and crew pictured during the filming for 28 Years Later in the Rothbury area.

1. 28 Years Later

Jodie Comer and crew pictured during the filming for 28 Years Later in the Rothbury area. Photo: Steven Bridgett

Alnwick Castle, otherwise known as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, has a starring role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Most famously, Alnwick Castle is the spellbinding backdrop for Harry and the gang’s first flying lesson, when poor Neville Longbottom goes off-piste on his broomstick and Harry flies through the grounds to catch Neville’s ‘Remembrall’.

2. Harry Potter

Alnwick Castle, otherwise known as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, has a starring role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Most famously, Alnwick Castle is the spellbinding backdrop for Harry and the gang's first flying lesson, when poor Neville Longbottom goes off-piste on his broomstick and Harry flies through the grounds to catch Neville's 'Remembrall'.

Several scenes from the Netflix film about Robert the Bruce starring Chris Pine were filmed in Berwick in October 2017, using the Old Bridge and the Quayside, with a number of locals appearing as extras. The Old Bridge was turned into medieval London Bridge and the Quayside into a medieval Glaswegian market.

3. Outlaw King

Several scenes from the Netflix film about Robert the Bruce starring Chris Pine were filmed in Berwick in October 2017, using the Old Bridge and the Quayside, with a number of locals appearing as extras. The Old Bridge was turned into medieval London Bridge and the Quayside into a medieval Glaswegian market.

One to binge-watch, ITV’s most-watched drama Vera takes full advantage of the county’s jaw-dropping landscapes. If you haven’t seen it, Vera is the protagonist of a British crime drama and Northumberland is her staggering side-kick. Spotted in the cobbled village of Blanchland, fishing villages Alnmouth, Amble and Craster (pictured) and on the rocky outcrops of The Farne Islands, Vera showcases the North East at its finest (…there’s no need for a green screen when you’ve got the North East as your backdrop).

4. Vera

One to binge-watch, ITV's most-watched drama Vera takes full advantage of the county's jaw-dropping landscapes. If you haven't seen it, Vera is the protagonist of a British crime drama and Northumberland is her staggering side-kick. Spotted in the cobbled village of Blanchland, fishing villages Alnmouth, Amble and Craster (pictured) and on the rocky outcrops of The Farne Islands, Vera showcases the North East at its finest (…there's no need for a green screen when you've got the North East as your backdrop).

