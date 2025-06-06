Numerous films and TV shows have been filmed in the county over the years, from Harry Potter to Downton Abbey.
To mark the third instalment in Danny Boyle’s horror series, we present a selection of well-known productions where scenes were filmed in Northumberland.
1. 28 Years Later
Jodie Comer and crew pictured during the filming for 28 Years Later in the Rothbury area. Photo: Steven Bridgett
2. Harry Potter
Alnwick Castle, otherwise known as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, has a starring role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Most famously, Alnwick Castle is the spellbinding backdrop for Harry and the gang’s first flying lesson, when poor Neville Longbottom goes off-piste on his broomstick and Harry flies through the grounds to catch Neville’s ‘Remembrall’. Photo: Nop
3. Outlaw King
Several scenes from the Netflix film about Robert the Bruce starring Chris Pine were filmed in Berwick in October 2017, using the Old Bridge and the Quayside, with a number of locals appearing as extras. The Old Bridge was turned into medieval London Bridge and the Quayside into a medieval Glaswegian market. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Vera
One to binge-watch, ITV’s most-watched drama Vera takes full advantage of the county’s jaw-dropping landscapes. If you haven’t seen it, Vera is the protagonist of a British crime drama and Northumberland is her staggering side-kick. Spotted in the cobbled village of Blanchland, fishing villages Alnmouth, Amble and Craster (pictured) and on the rocky outcrops of The Farne Islands, Vera showcases the North East at its finest (…there’s no need for a green screen when you’ve got the North East as your backdrop). Photo: Nop