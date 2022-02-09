Northumberland off-grid couple to appear on Ben Fogle TV documentary

A TV documentary series is set to feature a Northumberland couple.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:00 am
Kezz and Nathalie with Ben Fogle.
Nathalie and Kezz Petronelli-Stone, who live near Chatton, are in an episode of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild.

The couple were chosen to take part because of their off-grid and environmentally sensitive approach to life. They have carved out a niche for themselves restoring native woodlands and developing new ones by rewilding.

It was filmed last spring.

It is scheduled for broadcast by Channel 5 on Tuesday, February 15 at 9pm.

