Northumberland off-grid couple to appear on Ben Fogle TV documentary

Kezz and Nathalie with Ben Fogle.

Nathalie and Kezz Petronelli-Stone, who live near Chatton, are in an episode of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild.

The couple were chosen to take part because of their off-grid and environmentally sensitive approach to life. They have carved out a niche for themselves restoring native woodlands and developing new ones by rewilding.

It was filmed last spring.

