Northumberland lad Brad McClelland facing the boot from Love Island villa following dramatic recoupling

Labourer Brad, 26, from Amble or fellow contestant Chuggs Wallis are competing for survival after they were both left single following a recoupling during Friday night’s episode.

They have been given 24 hours to impress new arrival Rachel, who will then choose which of the two men she wishes to couple up with.

The unsuccessful Romeo will be forced to pack up his bags and say goodbye to the villa.

Brad McClelland on Love Island. Picture courtesy of ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Rachel arrived in the villa after the women took turns picking who they would like to couple up with.

Gym goer Brad was the bookies’ favourite to win when the show started on Monday night (June 28), and he was coupled with Faye Winter.

But she later opted to couple up with new arrival Liam Reardon and Brad’s odds of winning dropped to 10/3.

Earlier this week, 22-year-old model Shannon Singh, from Fife, became the first islander to be dumped from the programme after surviving just three days.

Love Island contestant Brad McClelland.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.