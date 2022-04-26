Northumberland coast to feature in Channel 5 documentary on lighthouse

Lighthouses: Building the Impossible hosted by Rob Bell will be broadcast at 9pm on Friday, April 29.
The lifeboat crew recently spent a day filming with a TV crew around the Longstone lighthouse at the Farne Islands.
From this location, Grace Darling carried out her famous rescue in 1838, from the wrecked steam ship Forfarshire and became a national heroine.
The lighthouse was constructed in 1826, replacing coal-fired beacons.
In 1990 Longstone lighthouse became fully automated, and the keepers were withdrawn.
The documentary will detail the challenges of building lighthouses to protect the shipping along our coastline.