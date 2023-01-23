Cal Byerley, chef patron of Restaurant Pine at East Wallhouses, is one of four chefs representing the North East in the regional heats, which start on BBC Two on Tuesday, January 31 at 8pm.

He said: ''It really still hasn’t sunk in that I’m a part of Great British Menu 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a little bit daunting but I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to show a little of what we are about at Pine and representing Northumberland in the northeast regional heats and seeing what happens against some of the UK’s best established and up and coming chefs.”

Cal Byerley, chef patron at Restaurant Pine.

Cal, 32, comes from a farming family who have worked the land locally since 1805. It is this upbringing and his deep-seated connection with his native county that inspires the dishes that he creates.

He started his career in the kitchen working at the nearby Robin Hood Inn at the age of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His interest in food quickly came to the fore, which saw him embark on a culinary career in some of the UK’s best restaurants, working his way through the ranks to become head pastry chef working alongside Kevin Tickle at Michelin starred Forest Side and prior to that at Simon Rogan’s Rogan & Co.

His inspiration for the dishes he and the team create comes from growing his own ingredients and foraging in the rolling countryside that surrounds Pine, the restaurant he co-owns with partner Siân, which the couple opened in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cal plating up at the Michelin-starred restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three episodes are being shown each week, over a period of nine weeks, covering each regional heat before finals week, culminating in the Banquet.

Cal is up against Gareth Bartram, head chef at Winteringham Fields near Scunthorpe; Rory Welch, head chef at Träkol in Gateshead; and Will Lockwood, head chef at Roots in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme format remains the same, with Andi Oliver returning as presenter and a judging line-up of: Michelin starred-chef Tom Kerridge; restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian Ed Gamble.

Pine was recently listed at number six in dining guide SquareMeal's Top 100 UK restaurants and tenth spot in the Harden’s Guide ranking.

Advertisement Hide Ad