A North East gala screening of the Northumberland-shot blockbuster 28 Years Later has been announced for this June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the third instalment in the 28 Days Later horror series, the film will be screened on June 19 at Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle.

The special preview event will be attended by director Danny Boyle and Newcastle actor Alfie Williams, who makes his feature film debut, as well as North East crew, extras and location providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring critically-acclaimed actors Jodie Comer, Cillian Murphy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the star-studded sequel was largely filmed right here in Northumberland.

Jodie Comer on the film set in Rothbury. Picture: Steven Bridgett.

Kim McGuiness, North East mayor said: “The North East Gala Screening will be one of the largest screen events held in the North East for some time.

“The film will have wide global reach and we are proud that people will see the North East as the stunning backdrop to this film as well as see the work of our world class talented crew, suppliers and facilities.”

Featuring locations such as Rothbury, Kielder Forest and Holy Island – many hope that the film will spotlight the region for further media opportunities in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim McGuiness added: "The North East welcomes more filming and 28 Years Later proves we can be a home for world class film and TV production creating more jobs for local people.”

Danny Boyle and Councillor Steven Bridgett in Rothbury. Picture: Steven Bridgett.

Gayle Woodruffe, operations director at North East Screen commented: “We are delighted to welcome so many of our talented North East crew to this special preview screening of 28 Years Later, made right here in the North East.

"The team made excellent use of the diversity of locations available in our region and the film promotes the North East as a viable home for major feature films.”

Nic Greenan, chief executive at the Tyneside Cinema added: "This is such an important moment for The Tyneside Cinema, and hosting such a prestigious screening will make this heritage venue the number one place to see and experience the film in the region where it was filmed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Thomas, chief operating officer of NewcastleGateshead Initiative on behalf of Destination North East England said: "To have such a massive blockbuster be set and filmed in the region is fantastic, shining a spotlight on our tranquil countryside, dramatic coastlines and vibrant towns and cities to cinema goers around the world.”