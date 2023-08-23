News you can trust since 1854
New TV series following Duchess of Northumberland and her Lilidorei dream set to air on More4

A new TV series following The Duchess of Northumberland and the build-up to the opening of the £15.5m Lilidorei play village airs tonight.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read

The Duchess and Her Magical Kingdom aims to give a unique insight into the Duchess’s life and the visitor attraction at The Alnwick Garden.

A preview for episode one reads: 'Jane Percy, the Duchess of Northumberland, builds the fairy-tale village of her dreams on the grounds of Alnwick Castle.

“She tours the castle and shares her visions of the village Lilidorei which include the world's largest play structure, nine different clan houses and a hobgoblin prison but things go wrong when builders discover an ancient culvert on the site of the build and the ramifications ramp up the budget."

The Duchess of Northumberland at the opening of Lilidorei. Picture: Jane ColtmanThe Duchess of Northumberland at the opening of Lilidorei. Picture: Jane Coltman
Lilidorei – which has Elfwin Drin, the largest play structure in the world, as its centrepiece – aims to attract more than 200,000 visitors a year to Northumberland.

Years in the making, the project is the brainchild of the Duchess of Northumberland, who wanted to create a magical land filled with clan houses, secret sounds, and visual attractions designed to encourage children to use their own imagination.

When it opened in May, The Duchess said: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life. We want to encourage children away from screens and into this magical giant playground where their imaginations can run wild.”

The play village has created 50 new jobs.

The programme airs on More4 at 9pm tonight (Wednesday, August 23).

The whole series will be available to stream on Channel 4 On Demand.

