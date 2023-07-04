NEVER EVER was developed during a residency in 2022 with The Maltings and Newcastle University’s Centre for Rural Economy and Institute for Creative Arts Practice, which explored the production of food, its consumption and how its value is constructed by producers and consumers.

The film follows a fictional television presenter and her crew as they travel across Northumberland, apparently shooting some kind of documentary about the county’s food and farms.

The only problem is that they are not very good – described in the publicity for the film as ‘Less Countryfile… more Country-fail’.

NEVER EVER offers both a comedic and poignant space for reflection, and an invitation to think about some of the language, values and ideas commonly associated with contemporary issues of environment and technology.

James Lowther, head of visual art at The Maltings, said: “Our residency with Newcastle University provides an opportunity for artists and academics to collaborate and share knowledge around contemporary rural issues and I’m delighted we can present this new work by Durty Beanz exploring our perceptions of rural food production.”

The aim of Durty Beanz is to consider the material and symbolic practices of food, as well as the institutions and understandings related to its production, consumption, distribution and representation.

NEVER EVER is open from July 8 to September 17 (Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm). Free admission, donations welcome.