News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

New film installation at Berwick gallery offers both a comedic and poignant space for reflection

The Maltings (Berwick) Trust will soon launch a new film installation at The Gymnasium Gallery by Glasgow-based action research group Durty Beanz.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read

NEVER EVER was developed during a residency in 2022 with The Maltings and Newcastle University’s Centre for Rural Economy and Institute for Creative Arts Practice, which explored the production of food, its consumption and how its value is constructed by producers and consumers.

The film follows a fictional television presenter and her crew as they travel across Northumberland, apparently shooting some kind of documentary about the county’s food and farms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The only problem is that they are not very good – described in the publicity for the film as ‘Less Countryfile… more Country-fail’.

The film follows a fictional television presenter and her crew as they travel across Northumberland.The film follows a fictional television presenter and her crew as they travel across Northumberland.
The film follows a fictional television presenter and her crew as they travel across Northumberland.
Most Popular

NEVER EVER offers both a comedic and poignant space for reflection, and an invitation to think about some of the language, values and ideas commonly associated with contemporary issues of environment and technology.

James Lowther, head of visual art at The Maltings, said: “Our residency with Newcastle University provides an opportunity for artists and academics to collaborate and share knowledge around contemporary rural issues and I’m delighted we can present this new work by Durty Beanz exploring our perceptions of rural food production.”

The aim of Durty Beanz is to consider the material and symbolic practices of food, as well as the institutions and understandings related to its production, consumption, distribution and representation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NEVER EVER is open from July 8 to September 17 (Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm). Free admission, donations welcome.

For more information, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/durty-beanz-never-ever

Related topics:BerwickGlasgow