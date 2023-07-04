Six-part series The Red King has been filming in multiple locations in the coastal village, including at the harbour, and has more filming planned in Northumberland over the coming months.

However, final location details are yet to be confirmed by show creators Quay Street Productions.

The series, for crime channel Alibi and associated streaming service UKTV Play, will be a mystery-thriller featuring horror elements, and follows a high-flying police sergeant taking on an unsolved case in her posting to an island with a mysterious past.

The harbour in Craster, where some filming has already taken place.

It stars Anjli Mohindra, known for The Lazarus Project and Vigil, alongside Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh and Van Der Valk star Marc Warren, and will air in 2024.

Screenwriter Toby Whithouse said: “Working with Quay Street and UKTV has been a genuine joy.

“This has been a passion project for all of us. A genre bending mystery, combining drama, suspense and horror, starring some of the best actors in television.

“We are so excited to share these characters and their stories with you.”

Executive producer Davina Earl added: "The Red King has been such an exciting project to bring to the screen, working with the team at UKTV.

“Toby Whithouse has a wonderfully distinctive voice, and his scripts are deeply intriguing, darkly funny and truly scary.

“The cast are a stellar mix of some of our most well-known and beloved actors.

