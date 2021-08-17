Michael Portillo films in Northumberland for new TV series
TV presenter Michael Portillo has been filming around Northumberland.
He has been recording a new series of Great British Railway Journeys over the past few weeks.
In recent days, he has visited Rothbury, Amble, Morpeth, Bedlington Station, Vindolanda on Hadrian’s Wall and Northumberlandia, near Blagdon.
In Rothbury on Saturday, he visited Cragside, the National Trust property created by Victorian industrialist Lord Armstrong.
He was also spotted in the town centre next to the Armstrong Cross.
The new series is due to be broadcast in 2022.