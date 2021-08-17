Michael Portillo films in Northumberland for new TV series

TV presenter Michael Portillo has been filming around Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 11:15 am

He has been recording a new series of Great British Railway Journeys over the past few weeks.

In recent days, he has visited Rothbury, Amble, Morpeth, Bedlington Station, Vindolanda on Hadrian’s Wall and Northumberlandia, near Blagdon.

In Rothbury on Saturday, he visited Cragside, the National Trust property created by Victorian industrialist Lord Armstrong.

Michael Portillo by the Armstrong Cross in Rothbury. Picture: Jeff Reynalds

He was also spotted in the town centre next to the Armstrong Cross.

The new series is due to be broadcast in 2022.

Michael Portillo with a film crew in Rothbury. Picture: Jeff Reynalds
Michael PortilloNorthumberland