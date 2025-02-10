Test screenings at the Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks will begin shortly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine’s Day (February 14) is an appropriate start date for the long-awaited Bridget Jones sequel Mad About the Boy and younger cinema goers can enjoy DreamWorks Animation’s canine-crime-phenomenon Dog Man during the February half-term.

Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks has been developed as a temporary cinema to ensure the continuity of its film programme during planned building work to redevelop The Maltings venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ros Lamont, CEO, said: “This is a big step forward for us and our development plans. Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks is an all-important new venue for Berwick, providing a comfortable and intimate 96-seater cinema space situated in the transformed Mob Store at Berwick Barracks.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is one of two films being screened at the temporary cinema in February.

“These February screenings will provide our team with a valuable opportunity to test the venue and develop customer services and facilities directly with our audiences while gathering valuable feedback that will ensure that the cinema is ready for its official opening in the summer of 2025, in line with The Maltings Eastern Lane development.”

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (15) will screen from February 14 to 27 at various times (no screenings on February 17).

Dog Man (U) will screen from February 22 to 27 at various times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a 78-space car park located a short distance away from the cinema on Parade with a time limit of three hours. Parking discs must be displayed.

For more information and to book your tickets for a screening, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/filter/film