The moment many of us waited for last night finally happened when Love Island returned to our screens for its eighth series.

Fans had been teased in the run up to the show with a first look at islanders and clips of the new villa as the dating series kicked off.

In the bumper 90-minute episode last night we were introduced to the islanders, including ex-footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, who is the youngest contestant in the villa.

The series often starts with the girls entering the villa and one by one a boy walks into the villa and the girls must step forward if they like him, it is then up to the boy to decide who he would like to couple up with.

However producers revealed a major plot twist in this year’s series where contestants aren’t in control of who they couple up with when entering the villa.

This year the public had voted of who the boys were to couple up with leaving the islanders in shock. As the couples were revealed it was clear by their facial expressions not all islanders were completely happy with who they’d been coupled up with.

However fans of the show will know islanders are never afraid to step on people’s toes to couple up with who they fancy the most which I’m sure we’ll see throughout the series.

As the islanders got to know each other and prepared for their first evening in the villa together, they were in for another shock as a new islander made a surprise entrance.

The villa was stunned when Italian heartthrob Davide walked in leaving the boys feeling slightly threatened and the girls all swooning over his good looks and accent.

During the show we heard the first “I’ve got a text” of the series as Davide received a message at the end of the episode saying in 24 hours he was to couple up with a girl of his choice.

As there’s six boys in the villa and five girls his decision will leave one of the boys single and vulnerable tonight.