Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Luna Cinema, in partnership with Little Moons, is putting on James Bond movie No Time To Die on Friday, September 2 followed by Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on Saturday, September 3.

Tickets have sold out for the Sunday showing of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are so excited to be returning to Alnwick Castle this year for our 2022 season and 15th consecutive year of bringing people together through the magical experience of cinema under the stars.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire at Alnwick Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The line-up of films is pretty special this year, and with films including No Time To Die and two of the Harry Potter movies, the programme at Alnwick Castle will offer something for everyone in Northumberland.

"So, round up your friends and dig out that picnic blanket as the screenings at Alnwick Castle promise to be special!”

Ross Farquhar, marketing director at Little Moons, added: “We’re so excited to have Little Moons at The Luna Cinema this season.

"After the last two years of disruption, we can’t wait to get back out to a summer of fantastic films in the open-air, with our Little Moons in hand.”

Upgrade options include a brand-new date night double deckchair.

Audiences can also upgrade to include the use of a Luna director’s chair, or for the ultimate VIP experience guests can opt for the VIP Sofa.