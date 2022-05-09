James Bond and Harry Potter on the big screen at Alnwick Castle

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on show at Alnwick Castle.

The Luna Cinema, in partnership with Little Moons, is putting on James Bond movie No Time To Die on Friday, September 2 followed by Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on Saturday, September 3.

Upgrade options include a brand-new Date Night Double Deckchair, which is positioned prior to your arrival to ensure the perfect view.

Audiences can also upgrade to include the use of a Luna director’s chair, or for the ultimate VIP experience guests can opt for the VIP Sofa, which offers two people the chance to watch the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets, heaters and a bottle of bubbly.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, says: “The programmes at Alnwick Castle will offer something for everyone in Northumberland. So, round up your friends and dig out that picnic blanket as this summer promises to be special.”