It’s a Wonderful Life part of the double bill for Morpeth Community Cinema
The next Morpeth Community Cinema is a double bill and it includes a Christmas classic.
By Andrew Coulson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
30th Nov 2022, 10:55am
It’s a Wonderful Life is first up on Friday (December 2) from 4.30pm. The film has been embraced as a cherished holiday tradition by families all over the world.
Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens is next at 7.15pm. It is a certificate 15 movie.
Both films will be screened at St James’ Community Centre on Wellway. For more information, including ticket details, go to gmdt.net/arts-culture/morpeth-community-cinema