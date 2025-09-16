Hope that booming film industry can provide jobs for ambitious young people in Northumberland

Growth in the North East’s burgeoning screen industry is significantly outpacing the rest of the UK.

According to North East Screen CEO Alison Gwynn, the region’s growth is 1.5 times faster than anywhere else in the country.

It follows the success of films like Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later and ITV’s hit drama I Fought the Law.

Ms Gwynn is hopeful that growth can provide career opportunities for the region’s young people without them having to leave the areas they grew up in.

Alison Gwynn, chief executive of North East Screen.

She said: “My organisation’s job is to increase the amount of television and film produced across the North East. The film industry packs a punch – 2.5 million people work in the sector and the North East is growing 1.5 times quicker than any other in the UK.

“For the North East, for decades film and tele was something that was made somewhere else. Unless you got a job on Vera, you had to give up on the dream of working in a fantastic industry or leave the region.

“That’s wrong, and we feel really passionately that we can create a real economic driver across the North East. Film can really start to make a difference and provide opportunities for our young people to work on world-class projects without having to leave the region.

“It’s an exciting time for my sector. I Fought the Law has been a real jewel in our crown.

“We can tell our own stories and provide jobs for local people. We can amplify regional pride – because when you see any place in the North East on screen, doesn’t if feel brilliant?

Ms Gwynn was speaking at a conference at Raby Castle in County Durham. Hosted by think-tank True North, which covers the North East and Cumbria, the conference saw leading figures from various industries come together to discuss policies, strategies and ideas for increasing visitor numbers to the region.

Ms Gwynn said showcasing the North East on the big and small screen could help drive more international tourists to visit the area.

She added: “Forty-three percent of international visitors care about visiting places they have seen on screen.

“The engine behind the creative industry is a massive opportunity for our region and for the supply chain behind it with the catering sector, accommodation and hospitality.

“There’s not enough beds. We have huge feature films in Northumberland where some of the crew had to stay in Scotland.”

North East Screen is funded by the North East Combined Authority and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “With North East Screen, we’re growing faster than anywhere else in the country. There’s far more to the North than Manchester and Leeds, and flat caps and whippets.”

New figures show that over 6,000 people across the north of England have benefitted from Screen Alliance North activity, supported by the National Lottery, during their second year of funding. The partnership is strongly focused on equal access within the industry and increasing accessibility to the industry.