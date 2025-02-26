He enjoys the company of Hexham-born celebrity chef Chris Baber on a weekend of outdoor activities in Episode 13 on Wednesday, February 26.

Chris takes Robson shopping for organic ingredients for dinner. Robson takes Chris sailing on Kielder Reservoir.

The pair spend the night on a Northumberland farm before taking a tour of the livestock and landscape. The weekend comes to a close with an exhilarating quad bike trip near the Tyne Valley.

Robson, on his Instagram page, writes: ‘I have two incredible days alongside the ridiculously charismatic and sensational chef who also happens to be a good friend @chrisbaber

‘Throughout his career Chris has demonstrated a passion for food and a commitment to sharing his knowledge with others. His innovative recipes, cooking tips, and his infectious personality have made him a beloved figure in the culinary world.

‘By emphasising the idea that cooking is not just a skill for professionals but a creative and rewarding activity for everyone, he has encouraged countless individuals to explore their culinary talents and experiment with new flavors and techniques.

‘As a chef from Hexham, Northumberland, Chris has undoubtedly brought pride to his community and showcased the rich culinary heritage of the region to a global audience. His dedication to promoting accessible and enjoyable cooking has had a lasting impact on the way people approach food and has inspired a new generation of home cooks to get into the kitchen and have fun while preparing delicious meals.

‘Whether we were choosing and picking our food from Hexham Organics alongside the larger than life Bob, or sailing across the largest man-made reservoir in Europe that is Kielder under the watchful eye of Pete, or just helping one of the finest cooks around prepare dinner then rest our weary heads @sycamore_cottage_and_glamping then in the morning take a farm tour with the amazing Charlotte and finally finishing the day on quad bikes @alloutadventures surrounded by the most iconic views in the North East, it was real nourishment for the soul. Until the next time Chris!’

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes is on BBC Two at 6.30pm and available on BBC iplayer.

Episode 13 Chris Baber and Robson Green sailing at Kielder.

Episode 13 Chris Baber and Robson Green.