Harry Potter returns to Alnwick Castle for cinema screenings at Hogwarts

The truly unique experience is being brought to the castle by The Luna Cinema in partnership with American Express over three consecutive nights in September.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is being shown on Thursday, September 2 with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Friday, September 3 followed by Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on Saturday, September 4.

The Luna Bar, in partnership with Birra Moretti, will be onsite serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The first three Harry Potter films are being shown at Alnwick Castle.

There will also be a selection of snacks, including popcorn, crisps and ice cream by Häagen-Dazs along with a selection of hot food.

Alnwick Castle was used in the first two films of the series.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was filmed on location at Alnwick Castle in autumn 2000.

The following year, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets used Alnwick Castle for shooting.

Alnwick Castle. Picture: Jane Coltman

The Outer Bailey is recognisable as the area where Harry and his fellow students learned to fly broomsticks with Madam Hooch (Zoe Wanamaker). Harry also learned the rules of wizarding sport Quidditch in the Outer Bailey.

The courtyards and baileys of Alnwick Castle were used to film Hogwarts students and staff going about their daily activities. ​Harry and Ron crash-landed the Weasley family’s flying car in the Inner Bailey.

Doors open at 6.45pm for all films, with an 8.15pm start.

To book, visit https://www.thelunacinema.com/whats-on